Not much is known right now about a shooting in Wilmington that landed 2 people in the hospital.
The shots were fired around 3:15 Sunday morning in the 100 block of South DuPont Street, and two people, ages 19 and 21, were wounded, city police said.
The victims are in stable condtion, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Charles Puit at (302) 576.3628.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.