New Castle County Police have been searching for suspects in a burglary at an occupied home in the Bear - Glasgow area.
The homeowner in Frenchtown Woods tells police he heard a knock at the door this morning (Friday) and found two suspects inside his home. The suspects ran away.
A State Police helicopter was also involved in the attempt to find up to three suspects. Police do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects, but two of them are described as black males wearing jeans and boots and a third was wearing a mask.
Anyone with information or possible surveillance video is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800 or 302-395-8110, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.