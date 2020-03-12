The traditional series of opening weekend parties in Dewey Beach are off due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
Landmarks like the Starboard and the Rusty Rudder usually throw big mid-March parties, but not this year.
Following Gov. Carney's declaration of a State of Emergency earlier Thursday, Steve "Monty" Montgomery of the Starboard sent a note to their customers announcing the cancellation of their party.
"Am sorry, but after direct consultation from the Governor's office and the Director of State Division of Health here in Delaware, we are canceling the remaining events planned for Starboard's famous opening weekend."
He added "the reality is that there is no way to keep this place free from the potential of someone who does not know they may yet be infected from affecting the large crowds expected here over the weekend."
Monty added that the restaurant part of Starboard's operation will remain open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but will be closing by 6 p.m. each of the next three nights.
In addition, Highway One, which runs the Rusty Rudder, Dewey Beach Liquors, Jimmy's Grille Dewey, and Hotel Dewey announced yesterday they are postponing their opening weekend.