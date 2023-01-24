Dewey Beach Lions Club had some visitors at their last membership meeting, leaving them with inspiration and excitement about being able to "pay it forward."
On Thursday January 19th, the Dewey Beach Lions Club welcomed Jo Allegro-Smith, Director of the Rehoboth Community Resource Center, to their Membership Meeting.
By the end of the meeting and Allegro-Smith's "inspiring" presentation, King Lion Ernie Felici Jr. presented the CRC with a $500 donation on behalf of the Dewey Beach Lions Club Membership.
The CRC is a local nonprofit that has helped thousands of residents in the area to prevent eviction and utility interruption, along with their other work.
This includes offering food to those in need, paying for elderly individual's medications, and giving access to infants and children to basic needs like food, clothing and diapers. Last year, CRC distributed an average of 4,000 bags of food each month.
During the winter months, CRC also offers a day center program for homeless individuals.
The Day Center program at the Community Resource Center provides respite, showers, access to laundry and food to clients experiencing homelessness.
To learn more or to donate, visit RehobothCommunityCenter.org