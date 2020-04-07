Dewey Beach Mayor John "T.J." Redefer has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
In an email update to his constituents, Delaware 6th Senatorial District representative Ernic Lopez remembered "a loyal friend."
"The people of the Cape Region and the entire state of Delaware, lost a true public servant with the passing of T.J. Redefer. As Mayor of Dewey Beach, T.J. didn’t just take the high road, he paved it for others to follow. His decency, kindness and care, will be sorely missed by all of us who were fortunate to call him a friend. My deepest condolences to Bobbie, Leigh Ann, Jack and also to the large and lovely extended Redefer clan, during this difficult time. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful man with all of us."
According to the town's website, Redefer was born in Dewey Beach, and owned Rehoboth Bay Realty.
Redefer last appeared at a Dewey Beach Town Commissioners' meeting on February 29, 2020.