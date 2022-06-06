A fight that led to reports of gunfire outside a crowded Dewey Beach nightspot remains under investigation by Dewey Beach Police.
The incident unfolded on Saulsbury Street at Route 1 across from the Starboard restaurant just after 11:30 p.m.
Dewey Beach Police said it started as a large fight, but then a Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement agent heard gunshots and saw a muzzle flash.
Dozens of units from police agencies in coastal communities, along with the state police, flooded into town.
Four men were arrested, but Dewey Beach police said they cooperated with investigators, and were eventually released.
More suspects are being sought.
No weapons were recovered and no injuries were reported.
Businesses along Route 1, including Starboard, had patrons shelter in place while the scene was secured.
Dewey Beach Police are asking anyone who may have information or video of the incident to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.