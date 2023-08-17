Dewey Beach's Town Commissioners are expected to vote Friday on whether to extend a curfew in the community known for its nightlife.
Currently, people under 18 are prohibited from walking outside without an adult, or other specific circumstances from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on standard worknights, with the curfew expanded to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Exceptions are made for minors returning from a job or doing a task directed by their parent within those hours.
The proposed curfew change is part of Friday's scheduled 3 p.m. Town Council Meeting, which will be held in hybrid form.
The debate will come in the shadow of an announcement by the Dewey Beach Police Department that they are looking to stop loitering, especially in the shopping center on the ocean side of Coastal Highway and Dagsworthy Street.
"Recently we entered into an agreement with the businesses that gives my officers 'Agent of the Property' authority," Police Chief Constance Speake wrote in a statement. "This will allow officers to give warnings to persons that have no legitimate business on the property to vacate the premise or face arrest for trespassing."
A violation of Dewey's curfew comes with a fine of up to $100, and a parent can also be fined the same amount following a notice that their child has previously violated the curfew.
Bethany Beach moved its youth curfew from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. in 2021, and posts signage along the heavily trafficked portion of its Boardwalk near Garfield Parkway alerting residents of the rule in the evenings.
Fenwick Island holds a 1 a.m to 5 a.m. youth curfew, but Rehoboth and Lewes do not have specific limits on when those under 17 can gather in public places.