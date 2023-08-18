Dewey Beach joins Bethany Beach in having the strictest youth curfew at the Delaware Beaches after stretching their 11 p.m. weekday deadline into the weekends.
The unanimous vote came during Friday's Town Council meeting, and acts to take away the extra hour granted on Friday and Saturday nights to those 17-and-younger.
Last month, the town voted to increase the maximum violation to $300, up from $100. Parents can also be fined up to $300 on a second offense if their child violates curfew.
Dewey Beach Police Chief Constance Speake told the Commissioners during Friday's meeting that much of the attention has been focused on an ocean block shopping center on Dagsworthy Street.
"They were loitering on the Wings To Go parking lot and that whole shopping area. They're not all out there eating pizza and getting ice cream. There's a group of 10, and maybe two of them were purchasing food. When they're all standing around these establishments, it doesn't allow for other people to comfortably go to those establishments."
Speake went on to claim there's also been issues along the town's beaches, which have an overall 1-5 a.m. curfew.
"We had numerous complaints from all the homeowners on the beach of all the juvenile problems with them disrupting their property. Drinking alcohol on the beaches, basically trespassing on their properties, and doing all sorts of things they shouldn't be doing."
Full-time resident David Moskowitz, a former comissioner, said he's challenged Speake to support her claims, saying he's had a FOIA request denied.
"The question is, the town claims there's a problem, but they won't provide any data. They won't say if the perpetrators are under-18 or over-18. And then when they describe the problem they always say 'underage drinking', but you cannot see a ticket for that or disorderly conduct."
Commissioner Elizabeth Gibbings said her hope is that curfew violations don't start having police bothering every visitor who looks young, wanting the police to focus on people who may be violating other rules.
"Walking while young is not a violation of any law. If you're going somewhere with your pizza, if you're going to get food, if you're going to the pharmacy, that's fine. We're not going to be profiling, we're not doing ageism, we're not making it illegal to walk while young."
Exceptions for the youth curfew include driving through the city, coming home from work, and going directly to/from stores, among others.
Bethany Beach passed an 11 p.m. curfew in 2021, while Fenwick Island has a 1 a.m. curfew. Rehoboth Beach and Lewes do not have curfews.