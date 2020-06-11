Fireworks fans at the Delaware beaches for the 4th of July appear to have found a reprieve thanks to a local business owner.
Highway One owner Alex Pires posted on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon that he had obtained a fireworks permit for a barge off of Dewey Beach for the 4th of July.
Rehoboth and Bethany had their fireworks shows canceled due to COVID-19 gathering concerns. Ocean City, Maryland is still planning its two shows at North Division Street and Northside Park.
It's uncertain at this point if Delaware will continue to loosen gathering restrictions ahead of the Independence Day weekend, or if it will be tougher to find a way to see what is Delaware's only official planned fireworks show for the holiday, at the moment.
Highway One owns Dewey Beach landmarks such as the Bottle and Cork, Rusty Rudder, northbeach, and Jimmy's Dewey.