The owners of Dewey's Lighthouse Restaurant have doubled their reward to $20,000 for anyone who can give information leading to a conviction in the arson case after their restaurant burned down last month.
The Lighthouse caught fire on April 23, and the damage ended up requiring the restaurant to be torn down.
"We would like to thank the Delaware Fire Marshal and Dewey Beach Police for all of their efforts in the ongoing arson investigation at the Lighthouse Restaurant," E. Thomas Harvey, III, President of Lighthouse Cove Development Company said in a statement, "The arson at the Lighthouse Restaurant wasn't just an attack on Lighthouse Cove, but an attack on the greater Dewey community, and we are determined to identify and bring justice to the responsible parties."
The Lighthouse was being remodeled at the time of the fire, ahead of an expected opening this summer.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Delaware Fire Marshal at (302) 856-5600; Delaware Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (800) TIP-3333; or Harvey, Hanna & Associates at (302) 323-9300 Ext. 112.