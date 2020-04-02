The signature event at the end of the Delaware high school sports calendar won't take place in 2020.
The DFRC has announced that the 65th Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game won't take place this year due to concerns from the coronavirus.
The hand-in-hand buddies, ambassadors, and players had already been selected for the event, and they will be receiving their traditional shirts closer to the typical game time in June.
In addition to the game, many of the major events connected to the game have also been cancelled, including the Hand-in-Hand Party, Swim Party, Buddy Bowling, and the Blue-Gold Run/Walk.
The Sussex County Auction is rescheduled for September 25, while the New Castle County and Southern Delaware Golf Classics are being rescheduled. The Southern Delaware event will take place on August 28.
The Blue-Gold Basketball Games, which are not affiliated with the Blue-Gold Football Game were rescheduled for June 13.