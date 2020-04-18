There remains limited national data on COVID-19 cases by race, including in Delaware, but the leader of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League said communication is important in the black community.
Speaking on a panel with DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker and OB/GYN Dr. Richard Henderson, Eugene Young said one of the biggest issues is simply getting information and facts out about the coronavirus.
"We need to meet people where we are. What we're implementing are doorknockers, having people being able to go out to specific communities, not actually engage with people, but put a [pamphlet] on the door with vital information about what's going on."
Delaware's daily statistical information provided to the media does not include race, but Dr. Odom Walker did reference that of of Tuesday's count of 1,926 lab-confirmed positive cases, about 55% had known race associated with the results. 44% were black, 43% white, with 13% counting as "other."
Dr. Odom Walker said sites in Wilmington are part of the discussions when the state's allotments of testing supplies, but like other areas, there's hopes to get a better snapshot of the COVID-19 spread in the future.
One major concern could be in the pre-existing conditions category, which has been cited for 60 of Delaware's 61 deaths as of Friday.
Increased blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes are just a few of those risk factors at play, according to Dr. Odom Walker.
"African-Americans have a disproportionate rate for many of those chronic diseases. Coupled with a lack of access to health insurance and health care, the risk to COVID-19 can increase dramatically."
Dr. Henderson focused on using COVID-19 as a chance to get a greater look at what risks you may have, so you can try to put yourself into a better position, in case you eventually need to fight the virus.
"This is a good time for us to explore what our family histories are. Know what our risk factors are, and try to take some of the steps needed to address some of those issues. This is just one isolated incident in time, but we need to start to prepare ourselves for what's going to come next."
Those calls for increased testing can be heard in many of Delaware's communities, but Dr. Odom Walker said the inequities in general life extend to medicine, and it doesn't help those in the poorest areas.
"What we know about health disparities now is even more of a factor now. Whether it's income levels, the ability to self-isolate, the ability to handle chronic conditions, those risk factors are putting our communities at greater risk."
And that's why Henderson said it's so important to communicate now, and make sure knowledge and facts can be power.
"We need to meet people where we are. What we're implementing are doorknockers, having people being able to go out to specific communities, not actually engage with people, but put a doorknocker on the door with vital information about what's going on."