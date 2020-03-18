During a teleconference town hall with Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware's Director of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay updated Delaware's COVID-19 battle.
Earlier Tuesday, Delaware announced another eight positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 16.
Dr. Rattay continued to emphasize that many of the social distancing that has been recommended is geared to help those over 60-years-old or with underlying health risks, but she had a message for them as well.
"We do strongly, strongly recommend individuals in those higher risk groups stay home as much as possible. I say that, but I do want to say if you want to go for a walk on the trails, as long as you stay away from people, we're not saying you must stay home if you're in those higher risk groups every second of the day. But what is most important is that you stay away from people, at least six feet."
Delaware began to get some results from Friday's drive-up testing clinic in Wilmington, and Saturday's in Lewes, but Rattay said they're not sustainable in the long term.
"What really are needed in our state are some stationary testing sites throughout the state, so that people can go seven days a week to get testing. That's what we're working hard on with our healthcare partners right now."
As for the status of those tests, she felt confident that anyone in Delaware who is ordered to take a COVID-19 test could get one, but they could still use some help in getting supplies.
"There is a little bit of a shortage right now of the swabs that are used to do the testing, and that is something we're working on. For Delawareans that need to be tested, that access is available."
When it comes to the tests, Dr. Rattay said if you're starting to feel ill, don't immediately go and crowd a hospital or emergency room.
"The best thing to do if you develop those symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath is to call your primary care provider. If you don't have a primary care provider, give our call center a call, and we can talk you through the next steps."
Dr. Rattay also pointed out that current test only works when you have the symptoms, so if you're feeling well, don't get the test, despite the fact it is possible to be a carrier.
"This can give people a false sense of security in thinking that that now I have a cough, but I don't have it, because I tested negative. Not only is the test not approved or valid for people without symptoms, it can be very misleading, so it is not recommended at this time."
She was also asked about the status of Delaware's restrictions, and if more stringent measures like a mass quarantine could be possible down the line. She said Delawareans need to take the message from Gov. Carney and other officials seriously.
"I think everyone stepping up right now can help prevent us from having to take really rigorous measures in the future."