Most high school sports could resume in Delaware as early as July under a decision made by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors on Wednesday.
The board voted unanimously on a three-step process for restarting the state's high school program that was shut down in mid-March during the last week of the state basketball tournament, not allowing any spring sport competition.
The third of those steps, which was the one selected, allows competition in all DIAA sports, except football, boys lacrosse, and wrestling.
Sussex Central Principal Dr. Bradley Layfield, said the board met with Delaware Director of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay last week, and the set of rules that included mandatory zone defenses in basketball and catchers away from batters in baseball weren't locked in place.
"All of the things with the modification to playing rules were strictly a recommendation, and not necessarily a mandate."
Layfield also said that the decision to go with the least-restrictive option made sense given the youth sports environment in Delaware during Phase Two of the state's reopening plans.
"I tend to like that idea, and I think it does exactly what our purpose is, it tries to bring is more in line with the public health guidelines that they're permitting for other youth sports, non-interscholastic."
Schools will be required to screen all athletes for COVID-19 before all practices and games, and locker rooms may be used in limited capacities.
Athletes and coaches will be required to wear masks when not actively competing, and hand washing will also be common.
Football, boys lacrosse, and wrestling were singled out because of their high amount of contact. The DIAA's plan does not include when they could return to the competition.
They will be allowed to practice under modified circumstances, but Medical Member Dr. Bradley Bley said it's too early to know what that means.
"I don't think I have a definition for it. We left it kind of vague because we don't know what the restrictions are going to be for the high-risk sports yet. It will probably mean no pads, no tackling, but I don't know yet."
"We don't have a stage four, we don't have good guidelines for how to get back to football. In some ways we're going to need the go-ahead from the Governor to say yes and begin planning for it. It is no-doubt a high-risk sport, and every organization has classified it as such, so it may be appropriate to create a sub-committee to really specifically discuss football and how we proceed safely, because we have no guidelines to work off of, and we're shooting in the dark at the moment. As [Ted] Laws stated at the last meeting, we may need to think about moving it to another season."
The DIAA's pathway to reopen sports was opened when the Delaware Department of Education announced schools could chose to offer in-person summer school for students beginning in Phase 2, which started on June 15, 2020.
Based on the rules of the committee, schools that are allowing students back in the building would be free to welcome back athletes under the previously-determined summer conditioning programs.
The DIAA's decision is still subject to review by the Delaware Division of Public Health, and will be presented to the State Board of Education at their June 30 meeting. If approved, summer conditioning programs could begin on Monday, July 6, 2020.
The first day of fall practices is currently slated for August 17, 2020, with the first football games scheduled for September 4, if the sport gets approved in time.
The DIAA's plan also has two other phases that could be used if schools are still open.
Under Phase 1, workouts would be restricted to outdoor only, and all practices and scrimmages would be cancelled.
In Phase 2, competition would be allowed in cross country, golf, and individual running and throwing events from track & field, while practices would be permitted in baseball, basketball [outdoor only], field hockey, girls lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, other track and field events, and volleyball.
The DIAA's Board could call an emergency meeting if they need to move back in steps along the process.