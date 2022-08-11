The diversity and pay of Delaware's high school football officials are both being challenged just weeks before the start of the 2022 season.
The DIAA Board of Directors approved an across-the-board pay raise for varsity officials from $77 to $84 for the upcoming school year, but chose not to institute a 5-year plan that had been discussed in March.
The Delaware Association of Athletic Directors (DAAD) and Delaware Interscholastic Officials Committee (DIOC) agreed on a three-step increase that would bring the game fee to $90 by the 2026-2027 season.
Citing a need for flexibility, the board decided on just the initial year, with the ability to go back and update their regulation going forward.
The decision came with the protest of the Delmarva Football Officials Association, who cover games in Kent and Sussex County, requesting their fee be raised to $100, partially to help cover increased travel costs in that part of Delaware.
Board member Dr. Bradley Bley said the extended contract would help prevent a situation like the 2016 volleyball referees strike.
"I don't want to be held hostage every year by the officials every year we'll have one of them abstaining and complaining about the fees. I like the idea of having a 5-year contract and we're all set and done. It guards against inflation and down times, and we're good."
Not every state publishes their officials fees, but New York's NYSPHSAA paid $100 for head football referee and $96 for the other officials in 2020, while in Utah football and basketball will receive $74, with soccer earning $97 each if they work in a two-person crew.
After the board struggled with how much to pay officials, a downstate official who works collegiate games made the argument that Delaware should be paying to use more officials in games, and that they should be far more diverse than they are now.
La Mar Gunn, who works Division 1 college football games and has worked as a downstate official in Delaware, said it's beyond time for Delaware to refresh its officiating ranks.
"Any of you can open up your eyes and see who works football games in Delaware. Some are grossly overweight, 20 yards behind the play, and quite frankly, some are well beyond Social Security age. You guys watched a game where an 80-year-old individual wore the white hat (head referee) in a high school football final."
Gunn trains future officials at Delaware State University, but said he directs his students to steer clear of working DIAA games because of racial inequality, specially noting a person of color has never been the lead official in a DIAA Football championship game.
"Not only are you going to have a shortage this year, where you're scrambling to find quality officials to fill games, it's going to become your new normal, because who wants to work in those conditions, when you don't have a fair shot."
According to numbers provided by the DFOA, 29% of their game assignments were filled by persons of color in 2021, with 16 of their 52 members (31%) being POCs.
The leadership roles were more unbalanced, as just 1 of their 9 head referees were Black, down from 4 in 2020.
Each DFOA referee did at least three playoff games, with the Black head referee being assigned four, two as lead, and two in field positions.
Gunn said another inequity is that older head referees are not as flexible as younger officials, who can work every position on the field, including back judge where you often have to chase long pass plays or runs.
"In Delaware high school football, Black officials are expected to work the deep positions in place of the White officials. I'm tired of that, and I'm not sending anyone into that system. Yes, the numbers can be fluffed because you can say we had diverse officials on the field. So what? The crew chief runs the game."
To that end, Gunn suggested Delaware do more than just a written test to determine the suitability of a referee.
"You guys do a clinic and require a test. How much harder is it to have all these officials meet at Dover High, take a lap around the track, get approval from your doctor that you're even fit, cause in our association in the south, officials do die on the football field, I've been there (2016 state semifinal)."
He also challenged how referees are selected, calling on the board to have more oversight on who is selected, noting DFOA didn't even have a ranking system in place to judge who their top officials are for playoff merit positions.
"You sit in a room, and you pick who is friends with who. That's how it happens. How else does it happen if you're not using ratings, tell me."
Board Chair Doug Thompson said he heard Gunn's complaints, and that they've told both the NFDOA and DFOA they must do better in terms of opportunities for prospective newer and POC referees.
"We're not going to overlook what you were suggesting to us, it's other officials as well. The only thing we can do is sit back and put measures in place. They've been put on notice, so the onus on them whether they're going to be up to snuff in terms of doing their jobs."
Gunn said to prove his point, he's willing to offer his own 8-person crew to work Thursday night games, suggesting Delaware should not only pay officials more, but pay more of them, with the extra 3 officials being paid by him, not the schools, in year one.
"Colleges have some of the same financial constraints that high schools have that they can't afford it. I don't think safety should ever come down to price."
Three extra officials at the new $84 scale would cost a school $252 per home game.
Polk said that the DFOA and NFDOA have committed to attempting to find new officials, as the national referee shortage continues.
Last year, Delaware's high schools had to shift game times throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, often to non-traditional spots, to allow the available officials an opportunity to get every game covered.