There will be a split-admission doubleheader for the DIAA Football Championships on Saturday.
Both games will take place at Dover High School, with the stadium being cleared between contests. Most DIAA events have been permitting two fans per player, home and away, to purchase tickets, which will be $7 for the championship games.
Division 1 will go first at noon, as No. 2 Middletown takes on No. 4 Sussex Central. The Cavaliers have played in 7 of the past 10 state championship games, but have not claimed the title since 2012. Sussex Central won their only championship in 2018.
At 4:30, Division 2 takes to Senators Stadium, as No. 1 Archmere takes on No. 2 Howard. Howard is looking to defend its state title, and claim its third crown in five years. Archmere is looking for its first title since 1982.
You can hear both games on 101.7FM WDEL on Saturday.
In addition, the DIAA/Special Olympics Delaware Unified Flag Football championship wraps up this week. In Tuesday's semifinals, Dover hosts No. 4 Smyrna (3 p.m.) while No. 2 Caesar Rodney hosts No. 3 Cape Henlopen (7 p.m.). The winners play at the higher seed on Friday.