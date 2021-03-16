The DIAA Football Committee voted to recommend the top level of Delaware's new high school football system end with an open tournament, but there are still questions about how they'd create the seedings.
The group of primarily football coaches and referees discussed how to handle the new 3-tiered structure of Delaware High School Football in the Fall.
They ultimately decided to recommend holding a four-week open tournament at the top, 3A, level this fall.
DIFCA President and St. Georges Head Coach John Wilson said the new format makes for harder schedules where top-level teams shouldn't have to worry about qualifying for the tournament.
"The schedule we're playing, it should almost be a reward for playing in 3A, I'm doing to come out and say it. If you want to get to the state tournament 2A teams, come up and join us."
Twenty-one teams in Class 2A are split into three divisions, and after determining they could not complete an open tournament in that division and include all of the teams, the recommendation was for a 16-team tournament.
The new Class 1A, made up of struggling, or new, programs, will have an 8-team tournament, if the DIAA Board of Directors approves the Football Committee's recommendations.
The committee could not agree on what a playoff point structure would look like, as they struggled to balance rewarding teams for playing up a level vs. the quality of the opponent they're facing.
The recommendation can't officially include a "Week 0" to allow teams to schedule 10 games over 11 weeks -- that can only happen via a DIAA Board waiver -- but asks the board to consider allowing football to play an extra week to finish the playoffs, creating less crossover time before winter sports.
They are expected to meet again on March 30 to finish their recommendations for the DIAA Board's April meeting.
Schools have already gone about creating their schedules for the upcoming two-year cycle, although Middletown currently has just seven games, with limited options remaining except to play out-of-state opponents, and there's no indication how those type of opponents would equate into Delaware's news formulas.