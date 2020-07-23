"I'll tell you, there's a lot of feeling out there that there is no plan, there isn't going to be any plan, and they have no control or say over the entire thing."
DIAA Board of Directors member Mike Hart said during a meeting Thursday that led to no decision on the future of Delaware's fall sports season, less than a month before they are slated to begin on August 17.
Board President Bradley Mayfield said part of the issue is the structure of the DIAA, which has to get approval from the state before they can make any major decisions.
"I am of the opinion the State Board of Education also has to approve our regulations. If we wait until the 13th, we would probably have updated guidance from the Governor's office and DOE on the reopening of schools, and updated information from the Department of Public Health."
This means football, volleyball, boys soccer, field hockey, and cross country athletes until to wait and see if they will join Pennsylvania and New Jersey's current plans and play this fall, or be kicked to later in the year, as California voted to do last week.
There are the medical concerns of sports, but also a looming decision on how Delaware's schools will look this fall.
If Delaware starts exclusively virtual, there will be no DIAA sports. If there is in-class instruction, the door would remain open.
Dr. Bradley Bley, the medical representative on the board was succinct when it came to his discussions with the Delaware Division of Public Health on Delaware's most attended high school sport.
"As of now, there is no way they're going to allow football."
Governor John Carney has continuously expressed concerns about football at his weekly press conference, suggesting that face shields might be needed for the sport to proceed in Delaware during his press conference on Tuesday.
Caesar Rodney Superintendent Kevin Fitzgerald said he spoke to his colleagues statewide about fall sports.
"We believe it should be delayed for all athletics. We understand that there are all kinds of safety precautions that have to take place, and there are some sports that are considered high-risk along with football, that we also need to figure out the best way to get those athletes back on the field."
The group did see a presentation developed by the Henlopen Conference that was presented to the state's Athletic Directors on Tuesday.
First, they showed a series of potential fall timelines in case sports need to begin later than August 17, then three time lines that would have winter practice begin in early December, with a condensed season that would be followed by a shortened fall, and then spring campaigns.
Each would supply about 75% of games, but maintain most of the conference schedules, and state tournaments, although some could be shortened to fit in six-to-eight-week overall window.
Dr. Bley said he didn't like the idea of cramming everything into 2021.
"I'm personally not a fan of a condensed schedule starting in December. The main reason is - and I looked at this closely - coronavirus is not going away. We are still going to be dealing with the same issues in December, January, February, and March that we're dealing with now."
There are also medical concerns that aren't COVID-19 related.
"You're still going to an athlete still potentially playing in competitions for one sport, and practices have already started in another sport. You'll have kids jumping teams, and potentially increasing the risk of spread. Not to mention the risk of injuries from no rest breaks and stuff like that."
Dr. Bley did address a criticism that high school aged people have less of a COVID-19 concern.
"There have been 22 people under the age of 20 across the entire country who have died from COVID-19. There were roughly 160 last year, that died from flu. The absolute risk to our student-athletes is very low. I think it should be noted - and I think the Board agrees with me - we support getting back to sports for all the many reasons that it's great for our student-athletes. We understand that low risk, but we also have to consider the risks for our coaches, our officials, and our families involved with this."
While Delaware continues to sort out how they will deal with their sports menu in 2020-21, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have both expressed a desire to play all sports, including football, either on time or slightly delayed in their correct seasons.
Board member Ted Laws said those decisions have the attention of Delaware's athletes.
"I don't know if anybody is hearing some of the things I've heard lately, since New Jersey and Pennsylvania are allowing fall sports - specifically, football, because that's what I'm involved with - there are a number of student-athletes that are starting the transfer process with school choice going there to participate. A lot of student-athletes that we are talking about here - as we well know - are young men and women who need to have college scholarships to be able to go on to further their education because they can't afford it any other way. We need to be able to put something out there to let these individuals know that we're trying to help them out and get them in a position to possibly get their education paid for going forward."
After four hours of discussion, including nearly two hours on COVID-19, the Board ultimately made no official recommendations or decisions.
At the beginning of the discussion, Dr. Bley warned the board they needed to be more proactive.
"I don't think we can delay. I think we need to have a plan, at the very least a recommendation. They are also looking to us for guidance, and we need to review what we think is appropriate for our athletes, what we think our schools can handle, and we need to make some recommendations for them."
No official recommendations were made, and now the timetable gets tight.
The next DIAA Board meeting is set for August 13, just four days before fall sports are scheduled to begin practice, and the same day that a few teams who had "Week 0" football games would be allowed to start.
The Delaware State Board of Education doesn't meet again until August 20, although they did convene an emergency meeting on June 30 to deal with Delaware's summer conditioning program.
As things stand now, out-of-season coaching will cease as mandated on August 1, and there was no decision on whether summer conditioning drills could continue as the DIAA decides it's next step.
Meanwhile, the state's athletes continue to wonder just what will happen, or not happen, on August 17.