The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Administration has moved the four basketball state semifinals to member schools after Tuesday's decision by the University of Delaware to not allow spectators into the Bob Carpenter Center.
Wednesday's previously-scheduled girls semifinals will now run at the same time as the boys on Thursday, and three of the four games will create home-court advantages.
In the boys tournament, No. 3 Dover will host No. 18 Saint Andrew's at 6:30, with No. 1 Sanford and No. 4 Appoquinimink playing at Saint Mark's at 7:00.
Both games will have pre-sales for their $6 tickets, with fans asked to check each school's athletic website for more information, due to likely sellouts.
The girls tournament games will feature No. 5 Saint Elizabeth going to No. 1 Conrad, while No. 3 Sanford heads to Lewes to take on No. 2 Cape Henlopen.
That means Sanford fans are left to make a choice of which team they will support.
The DIAA also announced they are tentatively planning both championships, along with the unified title game, for Saturday, but the site(s) and times might not be known until after Thursday's results.
WDEL will bring you Appoquinimink vs. Sanford on Thursday night, and will keep you updated on the other three games.
Any fan who purchased tickets to the Bob Carpenter Center will be refunded. If you paid by credit card, it should hit your account within 3-5 days, while cash and check customers will be contacted by UD directly.
These changes all stem from the raised concern about COVID-19 across the country. Many sporting events, including the entire spring season for the Division III NESCAC conference, have been cancelled.
"DIAA is working closely with DOE and will follow the guidelines of Delaware Public Health," according to a statement. "We are committed to the health and safety of all involved with our tournament and will continue to monitor the situation and provide any updates."