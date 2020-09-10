The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors voted Thursday to allow fall high school sports practice to begin on September 28.
The ruling came after the same board voted to shuffle football, field hockey, boys soccer, volleyball, and cross country into March and April.
The DIAA plan must be approved by the State Board of Education on September 17.
September 28 was picked by the board, going a week earlier than the suggestion of the state's superintendents and heads of school.
Competitions would be allowed beginning on October 19 (23 for football), and there will be DIAA state championships that will take place in November and December. Football's tournaments would likely be reduced to four teams per division for 2020, with a seven-game regular season. Other fall sports well be allowed up to 12-game regular seasons.
Winter sports would begin on November 30, with spring sports originating on March 1. That would allow a full spring season, after they lost their entire 2020 campaign as the pandemic began.
Mask use would be mandated in all medium and high risk sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse, and wrestling.
Individual sports would be allowed to ask for a waiver from the mask use rule, but they would also have to submit rules modifications that would eliminate contact.
The dates were approved by a 12-2-1 vote, with Smyrna School Board member Vetra Evans-Gunter and ECHS Principal Evelyn Edney voting against the plan.
DIAA Executive Director Donna Polk said she had heard from three unspecified schools who were looking to skip playing fall sports if they were moved.
The DIAA Board discussed that if a school chose to not play, they would still have to pay their DIAA dues in order to remain a member.