Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.