Keeping the hope that Delaware high schools will reopen in May, Delaware's high school sports organization has set its altered calendar for the spring sports.
Following a vote of the DIAA Board of Directors, if Governor John Carney has lifted Delaware's state of emergency by May 15, teams would be allowed to practice starting on May 18.
There would be a week of acclimation, with a four-week period of competition allowed from May 26-June 20, with DIAA regulations for weekly maximum games still in effect.
There was no determination for any spring sports championships, the Board said they will hold off on making that call until May's Board meeting, which would fall just before a potential reopening.
DIAA Executive Director Donna Polk said in a statement she was excited for the opportunity for competition.
“Today we received great news with the DIAA Board’s decision for a modified regular spring sports season. Our student-athletes can now truly prepare to be ready to return to action on May 18. The creative ways teams have bonded together to train and work on their individual skills during the suspension period will definitely pay off once you return together as a team. We look forward to seeing all on the field, court, track and course. Until that day approaches, focus academically, be safe, be healthy and continue to practice social distancing. We are in this together,”
Carney closed Delaware's schools as part of his initial state of emergency order, and set May 15 as the target date for a reopening.