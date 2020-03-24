The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association announced there will be no Delaware high school sports competition until at least May 15.
The DIAA said they are honoring Governor Carney's State of Emergency, and its member schools will not hold any sport activities until it is lifted, and public and charter schools are allowed to open.
That said they will be meeting with their schools, spring sports committees, and the Delaware Sports Medicine Advisory Committee over the next few weeks on the possibility of still holding some competition if schools do reopen for a time after May 15.
“DIAA leaders understand this is a disappointing, frustrating and stressful time for all involved. DIAA membership consists of strong leaders including administrators, athletic directors and coaches, and we appreciate your efforts as you lead your respective communities during this challenging time. We will get through this together, and one day when the time is right, we will play again,” Executive Director Donna Polk said in a statement.
The DIAA was forced to cut short its Boys, Girls, and Special Olympics Unified Basketball Tournaments as Gov. Carney ordered schools closed earlier this month.