Schools in Delaware's top high school football classification will have to go back to earning their way into the postseason this fall.
The DIAA Board of Directors approved a Football Committee recommendation Thursday to move away from an 11-team open tournament in 3A, instead going with an 8-team field.
It comes 13 months after DIAA overhauled the state's football structure, going from the two divisions seen in practically all other sports, into a three-tiered classification structure.
Eleven schools were placed at the top level, and at the time an open tournament was created to incentivize teams to play at the most challenging level.
Three programs -- Hodgson, Cape Henlopen, and Caesar Rodney -- struggled in the first year, and lost their playoff games by a combined 113-6 versus teams seeded 6-8.
In 2022, those 6-8 seeds would move immediately into the quarterfinals, although the DIAA did not say whether they would place a bye week after the regular season like 1A, or have the off-week before the championship.
Under the proposal, the top 3 teams in each district, based on in-district record, would earn automatic bids, with the two district champions being placed at the 1 or 2 seed, guaranteeing them a home semifinal if they advanced that far. The remaining two teams would be determined by a point index.
A change in the championship date isn't likely immediately, because 2A schools chose to stick with their 12-team format from 2021, which requires four weeks of competition.
There are 21 schools in 2A, meaning even with the cutback, a higher percentage of 3A schools will still make the state tournament.
No changes were announced for 1A.
The DIAA Board also briefly discussed the fact there are no set protocols on how schools could be moved between classifications following this season, which is important as schools enter a new 2-year contract phase in 2023.
Transgender Policy Sub-committee paused
The planned DIAA Transgender Policy Sub-committee will have to wait, as the Board tabled any actions on determining its membership or structure until after Delaware's legislative session ends on June 30.
Delaware state Senator Bryant Richardson (R-Seaford) introduced SB 227, The "Fairness in Women's Sports Act", that would compel all DIAA teams to determine teams based on the biological sex of the student, although females would be permitted on male teams if no female equivalent team was available.
It has been awaiting consideration by the Senate Health & Social Services Committee since February 11.
Because that legislation could alter DIAA's decision on how they could proceed with transgender athletes like University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who transitioned from male to female, DIAA is holding off on taking action.
Wilmington attorney Thomas Neuberger and Equality Delaware have told WDEL they wish to have seats on the sub-committee, with differing stances on the issue.
Referee raises
The DIAA Board did approve a raise for Delaware's high school sports officials, with varsity referees and umpires earning $84 for a varsity game, and less for sub-varsity (JV, Freshman).
A $10 travel fee will be added for each state or county line crossed for a referee from their home address to a game site.
DIAA officials made $75 for varsity games in 2021-22.
Out-of-season Coaching battle continues
The 4-year quest to allow Delaware's high school coaches to instruct their athletes outside of the traditional sport season continues to hit a roadblock.
The Delaware Public Integrity Commission issued a written decision this week, saying DIAA's latest attempt to create a rule allowing out-of-season coaching still violates the state's Code of Conduct for public employees.
PIC stated a concern that coaching certain athletes in the off-season for a club or camp could create a personal conflict-of-interest when it comes to how they would manage their school program.
"Because the potential of creating a personal conflict of interest is so high, we recommend that commercial and non-school activities be limited in number to mitigate the likelihood that the coach and the student athlete will form a personal friendship that may impair the coach’s independence of judgment in the performance of their official duties."
The DIAA Board said they plan to appear at PIC's next meeting on Tuesday, March 15 to further address concerns, and see if they can find a range of coaching time limits PIC would approve.
They are also hoping to hold a board meeting later that day, to potentially begin the process of changing the regulation.
Under State of Delaware rules, regulation changes must go out by the Registrar for public comment on the first of each month, and then it would have to go to a public hearing, be approved by DIAA, and then by the State Board of Education, which means it could be July before any change could be made official.