Coronavirus concerns have forced the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) to move its semifinal and championship games.
The DIAA games had been scheduled to play at the Bob Carpenter Center on the University of Delaware's campus from March 11-14, but UD officials won't allow spectator attendance out of an "abundance of caution." Anyone who purchased tickets will be given a refund.
"UD officials said this difficult decision is rooted in concern for the safety of UD's students, faculty and staff," the DIAA said in a written statement.
Delaware still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.
On Friday, March 6, 2020, UD officials noted that until further notice, organizers of large non-essential UD gatherings that include outside visitors should consider postponing or cancelling. Additionally, new large non-essential events that include outside visitors should not be scheduled.
An update on Monday, March 10, from the university issued these guidelines:
"UD’s EOC is evaluating upcoming events based on a series of criteria to determine if individual events should be cancelled, postponed or, when possible, offered virtually. Please check the UD Events calendar for up-to-date information on cancellations.
While making these decisions can be difficult, we are committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of our community for events and large gatherings at UD. This commitment is guided by concerns for (1) the health and safety of UD students, faculty and staff; (2) our students’ academic continuity and progress; and (3) the desire to maintain the daily rhythms of University life to the best extent possible. A wide range of considerations goes into these decisions – from attendance size to venue dynamics and the risk to certain populations – and relevant campus leaders will continue to inform those who are impacted. "
All DIAA semifinals and championship games will be rescheduled to new locations with announcements expected sometime Wednesday.
Wednesday's girls semifinal games will move to Thursday.