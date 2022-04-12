Two-time CAA Player of the Year Jasmine Dickey was taken with the 30th pick in Monday night's WNBA Draft.
The Honorable Mention Associated Press All-American was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the third round, making her the first Blue Hen to be picked since Elena Delle Donne in 2013.
Dickey finished third in the nation with a 25.3 points per game average as she helped lead Delaware to their first NCAA Tournament since Delle Donne left campus in 2013.
The Baltimore-native finished with 1,981 career points and 1,038 rebounds, netting 48 double-doubles.
"I am going to the league," Dickey told UD in a release. "It is just the beginning, I am excited and I am ready to get to work. This is what I worked so hard for and I am so happy to see it pay off."
Her selection sets up a potentially intriguing matchup for Blue Hens fans on Friday, May 13, when Dallas is scheduled to play in Washington, who feature Delle Donne.
The only other Blue Hen to be taken in the WNBA Draft was Tyresa Smith, the 18th overall pick in the 2007 Draft.