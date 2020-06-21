We're still eight weeks away from the possible start of Delaware high school football training camps, but Dickinson's football program is looking to rack up the victories on a national level, thanks to their classmates' creativity.
The Rams are participating in a Twitter contest called the National Helmet Tournament.
After winning the statewide competition, set up in part by Smyrna High School football coach Mike Judy, Dickinson was one of 64 teams to advance to the bracket, there they defeated Grand Forks Red River (North Dakota) in the opening round.
Their round of 32 match-up is a showdown with Williamsport (Pennsylvania) Area High School, with votes counting until 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020.
Round of 32-Region 3@de_fbhelmetproj, @JDHSRamsFootbal, @pa_fb_history, @epafootball— National Helmet Tournament (@hshelmettourney) June 21, 2020
The Rams' carolina blue helmet was partially the brainchild of the school's Graphic Design and Production Class, taught by Offensive Coordinator Paul Freel.
"They enjoy doing things like that. When I told a couple of the players and students that we would be working on the helmet that they would eventually wear, they were super-excited, and with me the whole time working on it. It was fun."
Freel, who is entering his fourth year teaching the class, that hs said has been around for at least 15 years, said they did their homework on how to best demonstrate the school's color scheme and Rams nickname.
"The students and I just did some research on other helmets from the Carolina Panthers to the Chargers, to some college teams, then thought about what we wanted. Coach [PJ] Bufano had already selected a Ram he wanted to use, so we edited that image, and added it to the helmet we had already designed."
Freel said the Red Clay School District and Dickinson community has rallied around the program, and thinks success in this tournament can help launch new initiatives at the Milltown school.
"We're the John Dickinson School now, so we're working on a new image, and I think this helmet is definitely going to help us."
Voting will be done exclusively on the twitter platform.