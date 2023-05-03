Judge Abigail LeGrow and N. Chris Griffiths's nominations have been confirmed to serve as Justices on the Delaware Supreme Court as of Thursday, but not everyone is thrilled about the decision.
Despite normally including a candidate from Kent County in order to have equal representation for all Delaware's counties, that wasn't what happened.
The Senate Republican Caucus says that "[Carney's] decision to forgo that balance is both unprecedented and disappointing."
Some backlash is geared towards both nominees, as there are normally representatives from Kent County as well, but now there is no one from the county as a Justice.
Decided Thursday, Governor Carney's confirmation of the nominations was not supported by the Caucus, in light of Griffith's recent arrest.
Griffith was arrested for DUI that was later downgraded to a reckless driving - alcohol related charge.
He pled guilty to on March 21, 2023, only 2 weeks before his nomination.
The Caucus didn't support either nomination, blaming the governor for putting LeGrow and Griffiths in the awkward situation.
"Judge LeGrow and Chris have the experience, knowledge, and commitment to public service necessary to serve on the Supreme Court," Governor John Carney says. "Their service will be beneficial to all Delawareans."