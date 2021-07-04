Diabetes is a potentially deadly disease, and the number of Delawareans who suffer from it is increasing, but there are steps you can take to keep yourself from becoming a victim.
Precautions include controlling your weight, blood pressure and cholesterol level, and that's not all, said Kelli Jankowski with Delaware's Diabetes & Heart Disease Prevention and Control Program.
"If we reduce our alcohol intake, stop using tobacco, make healthier choices with the foods that we eat and we start to become more active, then we can prevent diabetes," said Jankowski.
Jankowski added there are several symptoms to watch for.
"Increased thirst, increased urination, possibly feeling lethargic or flu-like....definitely dry mouth, also even some sensation of numbness or tingling in our fingers or toes would be a sign that sugar levels are elevated," said Jankowski.
The state Division of Public Health's report, titled "The Impact Of Diabetes in Delaware 2021" says the prevalence of diabetes in Delaware rose from 8 percent to 13 percent between 2003 and 2019.
The report is available at www.dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/dpc/diabetes.