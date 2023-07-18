Just before 6:30 p.m. tonight, Wilmington police arrived at the scene of a reported shooting incident in the 600 block of South Union Street.
A 31 year old man is the only reported victim at this time and has been transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joran Merced 302-576-3637
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org
This is a developing story.