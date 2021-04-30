The Diocese of Wilmington announced on Friday, April 30, 2021, that Reverend Monsignor William Koenig will become the tenth Bishop of Wilmington when he is installed in July.
Koenig will replace Bishop Francis Malooly who offered his resignation in January, 2019, after reaching his 75th birthday.
At an introductory news conference at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington, Koenig said the call from Rome surprised him.
"When I answered my cell phone and the papal nuncio to the United States informed me that the Holy Father had appointed me as bishop, my first thought was 'you must have the wrong number,'" said Father Koenig.
Koenig said he has no set plans as he takes over as bishop but as he has done at other parish assignments, he said he plans to listen to the needs of the priests and the lay faithful.
Koenig was asked about giving Holy Communion to arguably the most well-known Catholic in the Diocese - President Joseph Biden.
"I've never met President Biden," said Koenig. "I certainly pray for him everyday. I would certainly be open to having a conversation in the future with him, but as a Bishop I'm called to teach the fullness and the beauty of the Catholic faith."
Koenig is currently Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York.