An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night.
At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene.
In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
New Castle County EMS and Christiana Fire Company Delaware State Police were on the scene after the incident, which is still being investigated by Delaware State Police.