Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a dirt bike that killed a man and critically injured a young boy.
The dirt bike, which had no lights and was unregistered, was traveling southbound on New Castle Avenue at the Halcyon Drive intersection shortly after 9 Saturday night when the bike plowed into the side of a car that was turning left onto Halcyon Drive, police said.
The 31-year-old man operating the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 5-year-old boy who'd been seated between the man and the bike's handlebars was taken to A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital in critical condition.
The crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit, closed the southbound lanes of New Castle Avenue at the scene for about 4 and a half hours.
Anyone with information about it can call Sergeant Jefferson at 302.365.8484.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.