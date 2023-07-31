New Castle County Police are investigating an incident last Thursday at Rock Manor Golf Course in which people on ATV's and dirt bikes drove onto Rock Manor Golf Course in Wilmington as it was being used.
Callers reported to police Thursday evening that the riders did donuts and turfed large portions of the greens. Damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.
New Castle County Police are hoping that anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video will contact the Division of Police at 302-573-2800 (the police non-emergency number).