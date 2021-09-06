If you're a Wilmington resident or business owner who's still without gas or electrical service due to the remnants of Ida, help is available courtesy of the city and its partner agencies.
More than 250 homes and businesses in the city lost power when what was left of Ida after its rampage through the Gulf hit our area Wednesday.
Mayor Mike Purzycki's office has announced the Governor's office, Delaware Health and Social Services, Delaware Emergency Management Agency and other partners will open a disaster reception center for those affected by Ida Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Warehouse at 1121 Thatcher Street--bring ID, proof of residency and income, and insurance documents with you.
Anyone who needs transportation to the center can catch a bus every half hour between 8:30 and 4:30--buses will travel along Heald and Claymont Streets, stopping at 13th and 15th for pickups--bus riders will have to wear masks.
If you can't get to the bus, you should call 302.576.3914.
The City of Wilmington has set up a Crisis Clean Hotline, 844.965.1386, for anyone needing a home or business cleanup-- if your home is unsafe, call 302.571.4900, if you need new housing, call 1.877.428.8844 or go to delawarehousingsearch.com, and if you need emergency service, call 911.