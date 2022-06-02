Discarded cigarettes are being pointed to as the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home in Middletown Wednesday evening.
Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to Willow Court in the Villagebrook Trailer Park where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, but all occupants had been able to safely escape.
The State Fire Marshal Office said their investigation showed the fire began inside an exterior gazebo, and then burned into the connected mobile home.
Two adults and a child were displaced, and receiving American Red Cross emergency assistance.
Damage is estimated at $150,000.