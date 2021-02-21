Fireplace ashes in a trash can touched off a blaze that caused roughly $50,000.00 in damage to a Middletown house Saturday afternoon.
Volunteer Hose Company crews were called to the scene on Kirkcaldy Lane in the Estates of Saint Annes at about 12:30, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
When they arrived, they found flames burning the outside of the house.
The ashes in the trash can ignited, the fire burned along the house's vinyl siding, and the flames got into the house through a second-floor window.
The house's occupants got out safely, and no one was hurt.