In the wake of a recent shooting and a pair of other incidents, safety concerns at Glasgow Park have led to a town meeting scheduled for Thursday night.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at the pavilion near the sledding hill on the east side of the park.
New Castle County Police Chief Col. Joseph Bloch spoke at Tuesday's County Council Public Safety Committee meeting about the June 15 shooting that left one person injured.
He said a group had bought a block of hotel rooms for high school aged kids that evening.
"The hotel didn't want those folks there, so they kicked them out. A group of these subjects decided they didn't have anywhere else to go, so they decided to go to Glasgow Park. The shooting occurred to 1:29 a.m. when the park was closed."
On May 9, a bomb threat left the park closed for over 12 hours for an investigation.
Bloch said that incident was sparked by someone with a "mental episode" in Maryland, who told Maryland State Police he had placed a bomb inside a trash can in Glasgow Park.
"We didn't think what he was saying was accurate, however we were able to verify he was in the park when it allegedly accused. Out of an abundance of caution we chose to close the park and search for the bomb."
No device was found.
Four days earlier, a New Castle County Police officer on preemptive patrol found a vehicle inside the park at 1 a.m., and Bloch said that officer found a 48-year-old man with a 14-year-old girl, and the officer stopped an alleged potential rape.
Those three incidents are among the 169 calls for service NCCPD has been asked to respond to inside one of the 252 county parks this year.
65 have been for property checks, 15 for suspicious vehicles, but 3 were for domestic abuse claims and 2 for indecent exposure (one of those was for a group urinating behind a tree).
Bloch said for a park that can have thousands of visitors on a beautiful weekend, it stands in line with other large gathering places.
"The numbers might show it is a pretty safe park, but perception is reality. If people feel it's unsafe, I hear them, I understand that, and we'll do what we have to do to regain that confidence in the community."
New Castle County Police has stepped up patrol in Glasgow Park, adding special pay shifts from 5-9 p.m. on Friday-Sunday at Glasgow Park, with a second pay job switching between Banning Park and Delcastle Rec, with the option to go to other parks if needed.
County Councilman David Tackett, whose district includes Glasgow Park, said discussions and action are needed.
"I'm looking forward to our overall plan on how we're going to protect the parks moving forward, and calm the perception that's raging out there about what's happening, and what could be brewing, and make sure it doesn't get away from us."