In 2019, Delaware had the second highest drug overdose death rate in the country.
After CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay about $10 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits claiming their pharmacies mishandled painkiller opioids, Delaware is receiving almost $44 million.
Most recently, at one of the statewide community listening sessions led by Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission, the public told Attorney General Kathy Jennings what should be done with the money.
Dawn Riley struggled with addiction in her 20s, tried to get sober in her 30s and has now in her 40s escaped domestic violence a few years ago.
The President and CEO of Domestic Violence Ambassadors says that she was not taken seriously regarding her drug issues and the abuse she endured.
"Attorney Jennings, we need to take a large portion of that money and we need to retrain people on how to have [bedside] manners and how to properly treat people," Riley says. "I am not a junkie-- I don't do those drugs, but do you think it wasn't said to me? It was."
Riley says one of the statewide community listening sessions that asking why people turn to drugs and meeting them with compassion instead of judgement could change Delaware in leaps and bounds.
She was blamed for her rape because she used drugs, but using funds to educate providers and citizens at large could change the narrative around addiction and sexual assault while saving lives, says Riley.
"On May 8, 2023, I was drugged, raped, and thrown in front of the Wilmington Christiana ER for dead," Riley says.
"You know what I got? 'Well I didn't tell you to go out and be a junkie and go try to kill yourself.'"
Another audience member had plenty of ideas for the funds too.
Pushing proactive and reactive ways of fighting addiction in Delaware are Zachary Bib's passion.
Bib was an addict himself and gives grace to those that have relapsed like he has in the past.
He had spent six and a half years in recovery when someone that he'd gone to treatment with passed away, an event he viewed as a tragedy.
"Relapse happens long before you pick up a substance, behaviorally," Bib says. "I had all the things you could have: I had a job, my family was proud of me, all that stuff. Something was missing, and God got my attention."
After beginning his recovery journey 12 years ago, Bib has created Firm Foundation Recovery which helps keep kids away from drugs, while it works towards creating a long term recovery facility so addicts can heal at their pace.
He is trying to obtain some of the state funds from opioid lawsuit settlements so he can further help others by hosting free events where the community can come and access resources at no cost.
If you cannot attend a listening session, individuals can send feedback here.