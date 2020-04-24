National Restoration spent Friday, April 24, 2020 disinfecting response vehicles used by the Delmarva Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Owner John Marroni said the products they use are better than just plain wipes and disinfectants.
"When you're spraying with the product we use you're getting a lot more coverage," said Marroni. "You're getting into nooks and crannies that traditional janitorial services can't get into."
The company's services are being donated and not just to the Red Cross.
"We have some police cars to do next week, ambulances, fire trucks and we're doing all of that free of charge."
He said it's necessary to keep healthcare workers and first responders safe from the coronavirus.
"Absolutely they have to stay healthy! They're out here everyday fighting the battle. Sometimes they don't even know if people have the virus or not."
Earlier this week National Restoration disinfected a pair of homeless shelters in Wilmington, also free of charge.