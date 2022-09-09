The National Weather Service is advising against swimming at the Delaware Beaches through at least Saturday as a hurricane over 700 miles away is still impacting the surf.
Hurricane Earl was passing just east of Bermuda on Friday morning, but still sending waves of 3-5 feet along the Delaware coastline, prompting a high rip current risk through Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service reminds visitors to the beaches this weekend that rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the coast into deeper water.
Anyone who gets caught in a rip current is advised to swim parallel to the coast until finding a pocket not pulling you out any further, then either swim back in or wave for help.
Many Delaware beaches that used to not be guarded after Labor Day still have at least weekend coverage through September.
A Pennsylvania man drowned while swimming in the ocean at an unguarded beach off of Ocean City, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.