After a contentious debate, Wilmington City Council split a 6-6 vote, and did not pass a resolution to authorize an independent investigation to whether former 2nd District councilman Trippi Congo should be reinstated to council.
Congo told WDEL last month he recently moved from the 2nd District, where he is a three-term councilman, to the 8th, prompting him to receive an official notice that his seat was being vacated, which is in line with the city's charter.
Bud Freel introduced the legislation that would authorize $10,000 for Morris James LLP to begin an investigation into Congo's qualifications to return to council.
"I have to say in my 24 years, we've never had to deal with this type of situation. We've had council members who have moved out of their district, but announced it, and then an election was held through council members."
Councilwoman Linda Gray, a magistrate judge, said she couldn't understand why Congo was removed before going before the entire council, and asked Council President Shabazz for a reason.
"I understand the need for an investigation, but in all of my years on the bench, I've never heard of punitive. or rarely heard of punitive, action being taken on someone before it's determined their guilt or innocence. It's my understanding that someone is innocent until proven guilty. I need an answer about that, are you judge and jury before we ever go through an investigation or make a determination?
Shabazz deferred to Freel.
"Yes, it's very clear in the charter that once he's stated that he had moved out of the district, he immediately loses his seat, it's immediately vacated. If he's given up his seat, I'm not sure why you would continue to pay his salary."
Councilman Sam Guy continued to press the issue, saying in his mind that speaking to WDEL isn't the same as speaking on-the-record in a council meeting.
"It doesn't matter what any one of us, that's a matter of council, says walking around on the street to a news reporter, none of that is worth two cents when it comes to government action. We have a corrupt government, because in America there is something called due process."
Shabazz then tried to quiet Guy's protest by saying the July actions weren't on the table at this meeting.
"We're not hearing the cause of things, we're addressing the resolution to do the investigation to prepare us for a public hearing."
Guy then tried to remove Shabazz as the presiding officer, on the basis of her upcoming primary election against Congo.
GUY: You have a conflict. So the first thing is I make a motion that you be removed because you have a conflict. You did this for your own personal political benefit, because you don't have the authority to kick anybody off of....
SHABAZZ: You are out of order, sir.
GUY: That's a motion, that's a motion...
SHABBAZ: You are out of order, sir.
GUY: ...that you be removed from chairing the meeting."
Soon after, the zoom call broke down into yelling.
GUY: "You've already kicked him out of office, you just want to hire a lawyer, one of your lawyer friends...."
SHABAZZ: "I did nothing"
GUY: "...and waste our money. All's we need..."
VASH TURNER: "second"
GUY: "...is a hearing."
TURNER: "second, second"
LORETTA WALSH: "Madam President"
TURNER: "second"
WALSH: "Madam President"
GUY: "We just need to have our (Turner: second) public hearing. (Turner: second) We don't need a lawyer."
LINDA GRAY: Legal, so illegal.
Shabazz ultimately said she would not hear that motion, because it had nothing to do with the decision to open an investigation.
"The motion has been withdrawn and continued to talk."
Freel then emphasized to Gray that Congo's decision did meet the immediate dismissal qualification.
"He even further verified that by sending an email out stating that he planned to move back into the district. But, there is nothing in the charter that gives leeway for one period, two weeks, or three weeks to be out of the district. So we have to set up a process now to determine whether he meets the qualifications, and that's what we're trying to do."
Zanitha Oliver entered the conversation, going after Gray.
"Councilwoman Gray, for you to have sat on the bench before and not read the charter, I'm surprised. Some of this is cut and dry, if he doesn't want the hearing, that's fine by me. I remember seeing an email that he said he wanted a fair trial, so I thought we were here to give him a fair, independent trial. If he doesn't want it, that's fine, I was just reading his email. "
Turner and Guy continued to push for the motion to remove Shabazz, which she wasn't going to entertain, and then scolded the council.
SHABAZZ: "Listen, excuse me, hold up, hold up. I'm the presiding officer, whether ya'll like it or not, the people elected me to do this seat, and while I still have it, I am presiding over this meeting. You make up rules as you go along, and then when I hold you to it, then you say I'm a dictator. Learn the rules."
TURNER: "So is the motion on the floor?"
SHABAZZ: "I am speaking Councilman Turner!"
TURNER: "Sorry, is the motion on the floor?"
GUY: "You don't yell at the white people, you don't yell at them."
OLIVER: "That's terrible."
SHABAZZ: "(had been drowned out)...everybody, I'm speaking at everyone, I am speaking as the presiding officer of this body, and I'm asking everyone to be quiet, I gave no one permission to speak. (Hits table). We put an agenda tonight with one item on it, the business of this meeting is to hear the resolution to authorize the investigation and the deployment of personnel in preparation for a public hearing. That's all we are hearing tonight. Because if anything else, we will in violation of FOIA. Maintaining that law, and all the other laws that go along with the proper conduct of a legislative body, I'm to the point where I want to call for the vote."
GUY: "No, you have a second, for you to move off the chair..."
TURNER: "There's a motion, point of order."
UNKNOWN: "Meribel?" (Wilmington City Clerk Meribel Seijo)
GUY: "There are six people with their hands up.. six people.."
SHABAZZ: "And I'm the president, I hear you..."
GUY: "...you don't get to bypass them."
UNKNOWN: "Go for it."
WALSH: "Madam President."
SEIJO: "Are you asking for the roll?"
GUY: "There's a second..."
SHABAZZ: "I call for the vote."
SEIJO: "Councilwoman Gray."
WALSH: "Second." (Unclear what she was seconding)
GUY: "The vote is on the motion on the second to remove you..."
SEIJO: "(screams) Excuse me! The roll is being called!"
GRAY: "I'm not voting, we haven't had public comment yet."
SEIJO: "Councilwoman Gray?"
OLIVER: "Mute her!"
Eventually the vote was conducted, with Gray, Michelle Harlee, Turney, Yolanda McCoy, Rysheema Dixon, and guy voting against.
Their six votes were evened up against Oliver, Christofer Johnson, Freel, Ciro Adams, Walsh, and Shabazz.
An even vote means the resolution for the investigation failed, but the public hearing for Congo, which is authorized by city charter, is still scheduled for September 30, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Shabazz said any of the no voters could initiate a reconsideration, or entirely new language would have to be created to get an investigation started. The next full council meeting is set for September 17.