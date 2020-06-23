Wilmington City Council passed resolutions on racism and police policies, but they were divided on several fronts.
City Council voted 9-4 to adopt a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis, especially in the wake of the recent protests connected to Black Lives Matter, and the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others.
Councilman Christofer Johnson said he pushed for resolution in a similar way President Hanifa Shabazz has made curbing gun violence a priority in the city.
"Racism needs to be as well. This is the first time this has been done in this state, and quite frankly, I think the state of Delaware needs to acknowledge racism."
Johnson took criticism on his resolution in a couple of ways, with Councilman Sam Guy saying Council wasn't doing enough.
"We already have a committee to address racism, we already have a health committee. But what we have, is a white supremacist organization, with black slaves on City Council, doing what master says to do, and then we want to vote to criticize."
Councilman Trippi Congo also said a resolution wasn't enough, and that a prior lack of action was troubling.
"Some of the people who are supporting this, didn't support us holding the police department's feet to the fire and giving us a plan to recruit minorities in their next department. Now, since we think people are watching, we want to come up with these resolutions, this is embarrassing. Where was this toughness, and this awareness, when we were trying to get body cameras for our police department?"
Another of the four no-votes came from Linda Gray, who felt Council could have been using their time in more productive ways.
"We should be passing ordinances. Resolutions are just our opinion, we're just asking people. We might as well write op-eds, we'd probably get just as much attention."
The fourth no-vote came from Vash Turner.
Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon joined the quartet as the dissenters in a 8-5 resolution vote to call for Wilmington City Police to provide their policies and procedures manual, known as the White Book, on the city's website, minus some redaction for public and personnel reasons.
Some action is likely on that front, as a further ordinance to authorize the publication of the manual was referred to the Public Safety Committee for further discussion next month.