Delaware Military Academy Head Coach Nick Lincoln was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after the DIAA Board of Directors found he used an ineligible player.
DMA self-reported that they used the ineligible player (whose name WDEL will withhold due to his age) during their opening game against Howard.
The player was ejected from an August 26 scrimmage against St. Georges, but the school argued to the DIAA Board that there was "miscommunication" that led to him being on the field in the September 2 Howard game.
According to Lincoln, the player was involved in an altercation where "open hand strikes" were thrown, and that the player was escorted from the St. Georges sideline over to DMA's, and that Head Referee Rick Jezyk told him the player was done for the day, but not ejected.
"I've never heard of any player officially ejected from a scrimmage, that language was never used. I was not under the impression that that player was ejected from the scrimmage."
A referee's report was submitted by Jezyk., not in a traditional DIAA form, but through the referee assignment system.
"Ejected DMA #4 for throwing and landing a punch. After a run for a short gain the players were getting up and separating; a St. Georges player and DMA #4 gave a slight shove of each other and then DMA #4 gave a hard right hand shot to the head of the St. George (sic) player with the heel of his palm. There were 3 flags on this play, Jim Mathis (another ref) and myself both thought it was a hard punch and warranted ejection."
The description of the scrimmage player as "DMA #4" became the point of contention, as DMA pointed out that they used scrimmage jerseys against St. Georges, and had yet to assign the official jerseys that were used for the Howard season opener.
Jeanne said he received the notification of the ejection on Monday, but waited until Thursday, the day before the Howard game, to mention that the player was suspended.
In between those points, DMA posted their official roster on their school website, with No. 4 being listed as a different player, with the punch-throwing player having switched to a different number.
Jeanne and Lincoln both said that the athletic director told his coach about the suspension, but while doing so Jeanne used the name of the player wearing the No. 4 varsity roster, which turned out to not be the same player as the punch thrower.
The player wearing No. 4 in the scrimmage, who is primarily a junior varsity player, did not play in the Howard game.
Jeanne said he did not verify to make sure he had the right player.
DMA said that same player was one of eight Seahawks who had unmet obligations, which based on school policy would have been enough to keep him off of the playing field, and Lincoln said he thought Jeanne was referring to that situation when Jeanne said the No. 4 player could not play.
Lincoln told the board he reviewed the St. Georges scrimmage tape, and did recognize the player involved in the St. Georges incident, and had provided team-based punishment including "rolling the field" and sprints, but without knowing the ejection was actually that player, that he was comfortable with that being the punishment.
St. Georges assistant coach Marcus Hayes teaches at Howard, and was on the chain crew for the Howard/DMA game. He said while working on the DMA sideline, he heard things suggesting DMA know something was wrong.
"Yes, I heard multiple players stating 'Oh yeah, he was laughing about it, and he shouldn't have been out there.' They were joking about it."
The DMA/Howard game was suspended due to a panic in the stands, but a few days later, DMA posted a forfeit of the game, which turned out to be the self-report.
At that point, Coach Lincoln and the punch-throwing player were suspended for the next game against Archbishop Curley of Maryland.
Everyone had returned to the sideline, and DMA is sitting at a 3-2 record at the midway point of the season.
The Board began to discuss whether the blame should go on Lincoln for not knowing the correct player was in a position to be suspended, Jeanne for misidentifying the suspended player, or even the school in general.
"What are we are teaching our kids that were on the sidelines, what are we teaching our kids who knew he'd thrown a punch but played, what are were teaching our student-athletes if we don't address this?," Board member Michael Rodriguez of the Board of Education asked.
The Board found DMA, Head of School Anthony Pullella, Athletic Director Jeremy Jeanne, and Head Football Coach Nick Lincoln in violation of DIAA rules.
Lincoln's 30-day suspension was placed for violating a DIAA rule "If a coach knowingly withholds information or provides false information that causes an athlete to be eligible for interscholastic competition."
DIAA Board member Ted Laws said the Lincoln withheld information from Jeanne about knowing the player had been sent back to his sideline, whether or not the word 'ejection' was used.
"The coach knew that that player had been removed from the game and didn't pursue it after the contest for what further action needs to take place.. That's their responsibility to do that."
Lincoln's suspension will end the day after the season-finale against Archmere. He would be eligible to return to the sidelines for the 2A playoffs.
Jeanne was placed on conditional probation through the end of the 2022-23 school year, and required to send the DIAA Board an action plan to prevent a reoccurrence for not making sure the right player was suspended.
"This should have been somehow, someway, on top of my to-do list, and that did not take place."
Head of School Anthony Pullella is technically responsible for all of Delaware Military Academy's actions, and while they found him in violation of overseeing a school that played an ineligible player, no punishment was rendered.
Similar to Jeanne, DMA as a school also is required to put out an action plan for a potential future ineligible athlete.
DMA told the Board that internally, Lincoln had served the one-game suspension, been fined, and put on probation.
Jeanne was also put on probation by the charter school.