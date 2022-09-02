The football game between Delaware Military Academy and Howard was suspended following an off-the-field incident led to panic in the stands during the third quarter.
Howard was leading 8-0, and about to start a drive with 7:33 to go in the third quarter when a wave of fans on the Howard side of the field began running from the west to the east side of Abessinio Stadium.
A few more waves followed, with fans actually scattering in all directions, including hoping a barrier onto the track surrounding the field.
As of this point, DNREC and Delaware State Park Police, who handle events at the stadium, which is technically a part of the Delaware Parks System despite being in the City of Wilmington and in a public-private partnership with Salesianum, have not put out any information on why the panic began.
As the fans scattered, eventually the Howard sideline responded, with the cheerleaders ducking very close to the barrier, while the football players raced across to the DMA sideline.
The DMA players and cheerleaders also ran, but in their case out of the stadium to the west, opposite from the 18th Street side.
Order was eventually restored after about 10 minutes, and then a series of confusing announcements followed.
First, it was said football would not resume, but then both teams began to stretch as if the game could be resumed, with an announcement coming that play would be suspended until the stadium was cleared of everyone except support staff, meaning even parents were asked to leave.
A Delaware State Parks Ranger came to DMA's side, again asking spectators to leave, with the fans complying.
Twenty minutes later, 17 people remained in the stands on the Howard side, with rangers having less luck getting them to exit. It's unclear whether they were parents or connected to either team.
Two quick announcements came over the PA system, first another reminder that everyone needed to leave, and then that the game was being suspended.
DMA Athletic Director Jeremy Jeanne confirmed to WDEL that it was his decision to call the game, despite the attempt to play with the empty stadium.
"Families were concerned. Kids were not in the right frame of mind to finish the game. The idea of having parents leave the stadium and not be there with their kids was not an option for me. I had to make this decision."
Jeanne said he hopes the game can be continued. Both teams have an off date the weekend of October 14.
There are no DIAA guidelines on suspended games, taking it down to conference or the schools themselves to determine what would happen if it is not completed.