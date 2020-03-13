Delaware Military Academy has announced they are postponing their spring sports programs in the wake of Delaware's State of Emergency status.
According to a message from Athletic Director Jeremy Jeanne, the postponement includes "workouts, practices, scrimmages, and games."
At a DIAA Board of Directors meeting on Thursday morning, before Carney's emergency declaration, the state's high school governing body voted to continue with spring sports, although it's not clear if they will eventually reverse course.
The DIAA already canceled the remaining rounds of its three basketball tournaments, although a petition has been circling to try to force the DIAA to play the games.