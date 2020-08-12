A 36-year-old New Castle man was charged in connection to a burglary committed by more than a dozen people after Delaware State Police said DNA evidence recovered from the scene was tied to the suspect.
According to authorities, Rashad Acklin was one of approximately 15 suspects who broke the front glass window of the Sprint store at 5600 Concord Pike in Brandywine Hundred around 11:20 p.m. on May 30, 2020, and proceeded to burglarize it.
All the suspects had fled the scene upon arrival of authorities, but DNA from blood evidence tied Acklin to the crime, police said. He was arrested upon reporting to probation and parole.
Acklin was charged with felony third-degree burglary, felony second-degree conspiracy, theft under $1,500, and criminal mischief. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.