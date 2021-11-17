To incentivize electric vehicle ownership in Delaware and provide greater accessibility to those who already own such vehicles, DNREC announced Wednesday it would be providing $1.4 million in grants for EV charger installation projects.
"We know that we don't have adequate public charging stations in Delaware to support the growing desire of people to drive electric vehicles, and the growing number of electric vehicles that are on the road," said DNREC Climate and Sustainability Program Administrator Susan Love. "There are now over 4,000 electric vehicles in Delaware--and that stat was as of March 2021. We know there are far more than that currently, because our program issues rebates for purchases of electric vehicles, and we we've been doing a robust business in our rebate program recently."
The grants announced November 17, 2021, will go to expanding direct current fast electric vehicle charging access by funding installation in either heavily trafficked locations or in areas where access to a public charging station is minimal or non-existent.
"The intent is to expand the network of these stations in our state and throughout the region, so that choosing an electric vehicle is an easy and convenient choice for all drivers," Love said. "We want to look at charging stations that will help the most people, but also those that will fill gaps. We know that the I-95 corridor is highly traveled, and is a regional amenity. We want to make sure that electric vehicle drivers on that corridor have easy accessibility to high-speed charging. But we also want to make sure that when drivers get into our more rural communities, that they also have access to convenient charging."
Proposals for funding are due by April 15, 2022, through DNREC's Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy. Supplied grants will cover up to 75% of the cot to build a publicly accessible DC-fast charging station, which goes beyond just the charging station cost itself.
"These funds will only be available to proposals for charging stations that can be utilized by all vehicles, that are open 24/7 and not behind some sort of locked gate," Love said. "The DC-fast charging stations can be an expensive project. In part, because the charging station itself is fairly expensive, but also because often, the site has to be improved, and the the electricity to that site has to be improved. So you have to do all the same types of things that you would do in a construction project. But you also may need to increase the electricity service at that site...We know that the majority of the cost for installing a DC-fast charging station is actually the site improvement, and not the cost of the charger itself."
They also must be universal, and not proprietary, she said.
"There are some differences in charging accessibility, and one thing that we are doing with this particular grant announcement is making sure that the chargers that we fund are available to all vehicles," Love said. "There are Tesla charging stations that only Tesla vehicles can use. Those are not eligible for this particular grant program. We're looking for universal charging stations, where if you have a Nissan electric vehicle, or a Toyota electric vehicle, or a Chevy electric vehicle, you can utilize this station without any issues."
There are only 16 such non-Tesla-specific stations currently in the state of Delaware, which is simply not enough, Love said, while usage of those stations only continues to increase. That's great news, she added, because increasing Delawarean ownership of EVs is an integral piece of the state's recently released Climate Action Plan. Currently, transportation is the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in the First State.
"[Our] Climate Action Plan focuses on strategies for us to reduce those emissions," she said. "Electric vehicles are a key strategy in our plan to combat climate change right here in our state."
Which is particularly relevant given the grants are being funded not through taxpayer dollars, but through a portion of the $9.6 million Delaware received in a federal settlement with Volkswagen.
"These funds are made available through what's known as the Volkswagen Settlement Fund, and this is a penalty that the company Volkswagen paid as a result of emissions issues that occurred in 2010,' Love said. "The state received $9.6 million from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund. Of that, we were allowed to use $1.4 million for electric vehicle stations, and that's what this grant announcement is. The remainder of those funds are being used to replace older polluting diesel vehicles with cleaner alternatives."
For more information on incentives for just purchasing an electric vehicle in Delaware, visit de.gov/cleantransportation.