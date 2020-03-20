On Friday, DNREC officials announced sweeping schedule changes in light of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The only real new update was the cancellation of all events through May 15, 2020, including private rentals. Much of the rest of the changes were announced previously.

All department events and programs canceled through May 15, 2020. This includes private rentals for picnics, 5Ks, and parties, in accordance with Gov. John Carney's State of Emergency restrictions.

Previously announced changes included:

State parks, wildlife areas remain open with no entry fees through April 30.

All campsites, cabins, cottages remain open. An extra day will be added between rentals to allow for deep cleans.

Fishing and hunting licenses, access passes, registrations restricted to online transactions. Third-party vendors may remain open. Commercial fishing licenses can be obtained in-person in Dover, via appointment only. Arrange by calling 302.739.9916.

Applications for well, septic, air, water permits accepted online or telephonically.

Offices remain open, but with limited staffing.