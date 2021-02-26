Before restarting their Atlas Point facility in March 2021, Croda still has work to do to meet the requirements set by DNREC in a previous settlement, the environmental monitoring agency announced Friday.
In November, 2020, violations regarding ethylene oxide (EO) emissions were handed down by DNREC, and Atlas Point was closed through January 2021, when it reopened to conduct slack testing.
While EO emissions were found at the time to be back in compliance, additional violations were discovered: both the nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels at a dehydration furnace, and the carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter levels at a catalytic combustion unit (CCU) were found in fault.
Croda, as part of the previous settlement, will need to meet a construction schedule to remedy these issues, remove a hotwell as its source of emissions, and re-route EO emissions from a scrubber to minimize or eliminate them.
A catalyst at the CCU will need to be replaced before the plant reopens on March 3, and a flue gas analyzer to measure carbon monoxide to continuously confirm performance must be installed 30 days after the plant restarts. Slack testing must be conducted inside of 60 days of restarting to confirm compliance with operational conditions.
Finally, Croda will pay a $300,000 penalty and will be required to install a community alarm system north of I-295 to expand environmental emergency range.
A spokeswoman for Croda called the settlement "fair" and said the plant is committed to safety.
“We are committed to ensuring safe operations at our plant and using our strong commitment to sustainability to ensure we are continually improving any impact we may have on our local community," said marketing director Cara Eaton. "We have reached a fair settlement agreement with DNREC, following a notice of violation issued last November, and we are committed to ensuring all prescribed actions are completed as outlined to ensure safe and efficient operations at our Atlas Point manufacturing site.”
Members of the public interested in attending a 6 p.m. March 3rd public information virtual session can sign up on the DNREC website at this link.
--
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.