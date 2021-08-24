An advisory issued in June asking the public to discontinue the use of bird feeders and baths due to a mysterious illness spreading among the avian population, particularly among songbirds, was lifted by DNREC officials Tuesday.
According to the department, the still-unknown virus seemed to most often harm European starlings, blue jays, northern cardinals, and American robins--harming juveniles more than adults--and caused eye swelling and squinting, a crusty discharge around the eyes, and neurological issues like erratic flying and stumbling in bird populations across 10 states and Washington D.C.
DNREC recommended those reintroducing feeders and baths clean them first with a 10% bleach solution and continue to do so weekly. If a sick or dead bird is observed, keep pets away from it, avoid handling the bird and use gloves if necessary, and again discontinue use of the feeder or bath.
Scientists noted no human, domestic livestock, or poultry issues have bene reported in connection to the virus, and diagnostic laboratories have already ruled out the following pathogens:
- Salmonella
- Chlamydia
- avian influenza virus
- West Nile and other flaviviruses
- Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses
- herpesviruses
- poxviruses
- Trichomonas parasites
Anyone who might witness a bird displaying the above behavior is urged to contact Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research at 302.737.9543. A dead bird can be reported to DNREC at 302.735.3600.